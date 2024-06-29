Hollow biodiversity finance by rich creates trust deficit ahead of COP16

CHENNAI: In 2022, countries that are Party to the Convention on Biological Diversity, the main multilateral governance entity for biodiversity, adopted the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework to address the growing challenges posed by biodiversity loss. The Framework commits Parties to a list of specific targets, one of which is to provide at least $20 billion a year to developing countries by 2025, increasing to at least $30 billion a year by 2030. While such finance is an agreed-upon responsibility dating back to the Convention’s establishment in 1992, it was for the first time the inclusion of an explicit quantified dollar target for biodiversity finance was achieved.

It is a very modest amount compared to the actual biodiversity loss and finance gap, which is pegged at $700 billion a year between now and 2030 - 35 times greater than the $20 billion amount.

Several assessments indicate human activities have damaged the integrity of the biosphere to the extent that we are no longer in a ‘safe operating space’, and can expect compounding and cascading risks due to biodiversity loss. As per the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) 2019 report, an estimated 1 million species – a quarter of known species globally – currently face extinction. Of the assessed species, 41% of amphibians, 27% of mammals, 21% of reptiles and 13% of birds are threatened, said the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) report in 2022. Over the past 150 years, over 10% of the genetic diversity of plants and animals is calculated to have been lost. Despite the magnitude of the problem, the rich countries, who are party to the Convention, have shown utter disregard to the $20 billion commitment.