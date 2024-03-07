International Yoga Festival 2024 from March 8 in Rishikesh

Nestled on the banks of the sacred River Ganga in the tranquil setting of Parmarth Niketan, Swargashram, Rishikesh, the International Yoga Festival 2024 is set to captivate participants from March 8 to 14. This world-famous festival, now in its 36th year, promises a week-long immersion into the transformative power of yoga, meditation and spiritual wisdom.
The International Yoga Festival traces its roots back to the ancient practice of the art and science of healthy living, which originated in India thousands of years ago. Yoga, derived from the Sanskrit word yuj, means to unite or join, symbolising the union of body, mind and spirit. The festival honours this tradition by bringing together revered saints and renowned yoga teachers from around the world, representing a diverse array of lineages and cultures. Participants can expect to receive the darshan (blessings) and uplifting wisdom of revered saints, as well as the teachings of globally renowned yoga teachers.
The festival aims to expand global consciousness and bring healing to the planet, one person at a time. Besides, it also offers a wide range of activities and sessions, including Power Vinyasa, Iyengar, Kundalini and Kriya Yoga. Attendees can also participate in the grand Ganga Aarti, uplifting kirtan (devotional chanting) and cultural performances. Additionally, there will be satsangs (spiritual discourses) conducted by yogacharyas and dance workshops to enhance the overall experience at the festival.
This year’s festival features a stellar lineup of presenters, including HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Hansa Yogendra, Sadhvi Abha Saraswati, Gauranga Das Prabhu, Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa, Seane Corn, Kia Miller, Tommy Rosen, Ira Trivedi, Yogrishi Vishvketu, Stewart Gilchrist and many others. The festival will also feature performances by artistes such as Sivamani, MC YOGI, Visvambhar Sheth and Nrityavali group among others.
Passes for the festival start from `6,174 approximately for a day, `26,193 approximately for an Indian Citizen Week Residential Pass and `47,954 approximately for a Residential Pass, which includes basic shared ashram rooms, meals, hot drinks, filtered water and unlimited access to all classes, lectures, workshops and performances. The festival offers approximately 70 hours of yoga sessions throughout the week.
For those travelling to Rishikesh for the festival, the Jolly Grant International Airport in Dehradun is approximately 21.1 km away, while the Haridwar Railway Station is roughly 34.5 km from the festival venue.