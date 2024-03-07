International Yoga Festival 2024 from March 8 in Rishikesh

Nestled on the banks of the sacred River Ganga in the tranquil setting of Parmarth Niketan, Swargashram, Rishikesh, the International Yoga Festival 2024 is set to captivate participants from March 8 to 14. This world-famous festival, now in its 36th year, promises a week-long immersion into the transformative power of yoga, meditation and spiritual wisdom.

The International Yoga Festival traces its roots back to the ancient practice of the art and science of healthy living, which originated in India thousands of years ago. Yoga, derived from the Sanskrit word yuj, means to unite or join, symbolising the union of body, mind and spirit. The festival honours this tradition by bringing together revered saints and renowned yoga teachers from around the world, representing a diverse array of lineages and cultures. Participants can expect to receive the darshan (blessings) and uplifting wisdom of revered saints, as well as the teachings of globally renowned yoga teachers.

The festival aims to expand global consciousness and bring healing to the planet, one person at a time. Besides, it also offers a wide range of activities and sessions, including Power Vinyasa, Iyengar, Kundalini and Kriya Yoga. Attendees can also participate in the grand Ganga Aarti, uplifting kirtan (devotional chanting) and cultural performances. Additionally, there will be satsangs (spiritual discourses) conducted by yogacharyas and dance workshops to enhance the overall experience at the festival.