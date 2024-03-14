Punjab to get a brand new Turban Museum

While presenting the state’s 2024-25 Budget, Punjab’s finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced that a Turban Museum will be set up in Anandpur Sahib, a city in the Rupnagar district. The minister revealed that work to build the museum is underway.

The space will essentially celebrate turbans, which hold immense traditional significance for Sikhs and highlight their importance in the country’s culture. The minister also revealed that the work to develop the Anglo-Sikh War Circuit is also underway besides the 22 fairs that will be organised in the state’s districts to familiarise tourists to Punjab’s vibrant culture and rich heritage. ‘Pravaas

Takeover’ comes to Mussoorie The third edition of Pravaas Takeover, an initiative celebrating India’s cultural exploration, will take place from March 15 to March 17 at Mussoorie’s picturesque George Everest Hill.

Pravaas’ latest takeover will feature a cultural extravaganza of over 30 musicians, pop-ups celebrating local artisans and a dive into the region’s rich cuisine. On the two days, visitors can indulge in the beats of Surveyor’s Dance, a musical festival featuring artistes including David August and Soichi Terada and collectives such as SickFlip and Mode. Visitors can also taste dishes from NAAR, chef Prateek Sadhu’s Himalayan restaurant.