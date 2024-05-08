Time at 35-km high

Space is the limit

In 2021, the company launched the ‘Apogee’ series of watches as an ode to the Indian space programme. Apogee refers to the point in the orbit of the Moon or a satellite at which it is furthest from the earth.

“We didn’t want to stop at creating watches that were merely inspired by space, but to see if we could build them to be qualified and tested for space,” says Bangalore Watch Company Co-Founder Mercy Amalraj. Accordingly, BWC’s Apogee Karman Line terms itself as the first space-qualified watch from an Indian company.

Built on the Apogee series, BWC’s new watch line has been designed to survive and function in space, which is an unforgiving environment, a vacuum, with no gravity, no oxygen, and extremely low temperatures, and space watches are designed to work seamlessly in these conditions.

“Watches have been to space before. But most of them have been used only inside capsules or other spacecraft, in a pressurised environment. Only a few have been exposed to the outside. Not all watches can withstand external conditions of outer space, where temperatures plummet to -250 degrees Celsius, when facing away from the Sun, and +250 degrees Celsius when facing the Sun. We wanted our Apogee to be fit for outer space, and not just inside a capsule. Accordingly, the company created a specific prototype and performed a lot of testing on Earth, before the final test in space,” says Bangalore Watch Company Co-Founder and Creative Director Nirupesh Joshi. The idea involved taking a few candidate watches from the Apogee series, testing them on the ground so as to mimic conditions in space, and then send a watch into space, to see if it survives through the inhospitable conditions up there.