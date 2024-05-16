Glowing up the night!

Tired of the same old hill stations and waterfalls for your monsoon getaways? How about a unique experience that’s off the beaten path? Every year, just before the monsoon arrives, fireflies put on a dazzling display in Maharashtra’s Sahyadri. These bioluminescent beetles use their glowing lights to attract mates, creating a mesmerising spectacle in the night sky.

While some fly and a few others crawl, each of these glowing insects with their own distinctive blinking patterns boast up to 2,000 unique designs. When a male firefly flashes its light, the female responds with her own pattern, leading to a magical dance of lights in the darkness. The best part?

This enchanting experience won’t break the bank or eat into your annual leaves. Surprisingly, this quick weekend escape is just a short drive away from Mumbai and all you have to do is go into the countryside, away from the glare of city lights, where you can witness thousands of fireflies lighting up the night.

Rajmachi

Nestled near Lonavala, this region offers the perfect weekend getaway for trekking, camping and exploring firefly country. The Rajmachi Fort, perched at an elevation of 2,750 feet, provides majestic views of the Sahyadris. The fort is enveloped by beautiful flora and fauna, waterfalls and lush green valleys. The fortification of Rajmachi comprises two forts, namely Shrivardhan Fort and Manaranjan Fort. Upon reaching the campsite, there is a halt midway near Tungarli Dam, with the rest of the journey on foot to witness the enchanting fireflies. The itinerary includes a trek to Shrivardhan Fort, followed by a return to the base village for breakfast. Afterwards, the trek continues to the Tungarli Dam, completing a fulfilling and picturesque adventure.