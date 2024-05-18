Bird watching good for mental health: Study

BENGALURU: Bird watching is good for your health. Especially mental health.This is not a pitch by ornithologists and avid bird watchers. It has been proved by a detailed study. In fact, psychologists and psychiatrists are now advising people to indulge in bird watching, spending time in the forests and indulging in nature-related activities to improve mental health.

Recently, the Journal of Environmental Psychology published a paper titled Birdwatching linked to increased psychological well-being on college campuses: A pilot-scale experimental study. It found empirical evidence on bird watching enhancing psychological well-being, especially among students who are at great risk for experiencing mental health challenges.

In the study, researchers engaged with 112 campus participants in an experiment where they evaluated the degree of weekly bird watching and nature walk exposures and the impact on well-being and psychological distress levels relative to a control group.

“The directions of all relationships supported hypotheses that nature-based experiences and bird watching in particular, would increase well-being and reduce distress. These results build on preliminary evidence of a causal relationship between bird watching and well-being and highlight the value of considering well-being impacts for specific types of activities in nature, underscoring the need for future research with larger and more diverse samples,” the researchers said.