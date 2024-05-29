When green turns grey

The recent pre-monsoon showers in Bengaluru resulted in close to 200 trees being uprooted across the metropolis, with over 350 branches falling off and blocking its main thoroughfares. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received more than 190 complaints of uprooted trees in less than two weeks.

As of 8.30 am on May 10 alone, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded that Bengaluru had received 14 mm of rainfall, along with strong winds, in the last 24 hours, flooding several key parts of the city and uprooting 70 trees.

Trees falling prey to the vagaries of nature is not an unexpected phenomenon, but healthy specimens succumbing to sudden changes in weather, especially in urban areas, is a matter of concern.

Trees in a concrete jungle

Bengaluru, the Garden City, is grappling with serious issues related to dwindling tree cover today. Recent research points to unbridled concretisation and infrastructural activity for the fewer trees that we see around.

A study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has found that over the past five decades, 93% of Bengaluru has lost its lakes and green cover to urbanisation, coupled with a 79% loss in water resources and 88% loss in forest cover, while construction soared over 1000%.

Accordingly, rapid urbanisation has a direct, detrimental impact on the health and quality of trees, potentially resulting in an environmental catastrophe in the decades to follow.