Frugal innovation: Making AI work for everyone in India

In a world where innovation is often synonymous with expensive technology and vast resources, frugal innovation stands out as a beacon of simplicity, resourcefulness, and creativity. This mindset has the potential to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. India's approach to innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), exemplifies this ethos, offering scalable, efficient solutions that are mindfully frugal with resources.

AI is Amazing India

Technology is at the heart of India, and every problem seemingly has a digital solution. The India Stack, a collection of open APIs and digital public infrastructure, has been a game changer, and no other country boasts digital infrastructure at the scale that we have. India generates 20% of the world's data, a crucial fuel for AI training. This vast amount of data, coupled with a frugal and practical mindset, positions India to develop AI tools that can be deployed at scale locally as well as globally.

Initiatives such as UPI (Unified Payments Interface), Aadhaar, DigiYatra, and DigiLocker, provide a robust foundation for AI-driven solutions. UPI, for instance, has revolutionized the payments ecosystem, facilitating over 13.3 billion transactions monthly and growing. Aadhaar, a unique identification system, has streamlined numerous processes, eliminating the need for multiple documents for verification. Similarly, DigiYatra and DigiLocker simplify air travel and document storage, respectively, enhancing convenience and efficiency. What’s common in all of these innovations is that they are unique to us and we have been able to apply these at scale in a country of 1.4 billion people.