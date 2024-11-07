Airlines ramp up offerings during holidays

As the holiday season approaches, Indian travellers have a suite of new and expanded flight options to make their getaways easier and more convenient. From increased connections to tropical beach destinations to improved international routes, here are the latest developments in Indian aviation designed to enhance your travel experience.

Sri Lankan Airlines has introduced a new daytime flight between Bengaluru and Colombo, that has commenced on October 31. This new addition brings the total number of weekly flights between the two cities to 10, offering more convenience for both leisure and business travellers. With favourable timings, Indian travellers can now enjoy short weekend escapes and attend events in Sri Lanka with ease.

British Airways, the UK’s national carrier, recently celebrated a century of connecting the English country and India with a unique experience for its passengers. Honouring the milestone, the airline has crafted a special in-flight menu featuring traditional Indian dishes and has introduced a bespoke spiced chai by Twinings, along with a premium single malt from Rajasthan in its business class. Passengers across all cabins can now enjoy a curated selection of Indian films through the in-flight entertainment system, offering an authentic blend of British service with Indian flavours and culture.

In a boost to regional air connectivity, FLY91 has launched daily direct flights between Pune and two destinations: Goa and Jalgaon. The services, which started on October 27, aim to facilitate easy and affordable travel for passengers in these regions, fostering closer links for business and tourism.