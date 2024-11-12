Split your protein intake throughout the day

How much protein one needs to build muscle depends on the body weight, intensity of the physical activity, and age. Eating too much proteins may be counterproductive, says Divya K Purushotham, nutritionist, director & founder of KPD Wellness LLP and Keizen Nutrition Clinic, Hyderabad, in an interview with Sinduja Jane.
Excerpts:
What are proteins?
Proteins are vital nutrients that build and repair muscle tissues, and also maintain important functions of the body.
Why are proteins important?
Beyond muscle growth, proteins are essential for producing enzymes that help digest food, hormones that regulate body functions, and antibodies that protect us against illnesses. On the other hand, proteins have an effect on the body’s metabolism by increasing the thermic effect of food (the process in which the body converts food into energy), which has a significant effect on total energy expenditure. Increasing total protein intake is also beneficial for those looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, as a faster metabolism helps the body use calories more efficiently. Proteins also play a key role in satiety, the feeling of fullness after eating. This can help reduce overeating and snacking between meals, and is helpful for weight management as it can reduce overall calorie intake.
How much protein does the body require?
For most adults, a general guideline of 0.8g to 1g of protein per kg of body weight is recommended. However, protein needs vary according to gender, age, and activity levels. For example, an individual engaging in physical activity will require a higher protein intake compared to an individual who has a clinical kidney condition. Consume protein in every meal instead of targeting high protein content in a single meal. Your body can metabolise a maximum of 40g of protein in a meal, and increasing this quantity adds a higher demand on the kidney. An easier way to target protein intake is to split the day into three halves: waking up to midday snack; lunch; evening snack to bedtime instead of focusing on three major meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner).
What should people on a protein diet keep in mind?
Stay Hydrated: A higher intake of protein can increase the workload on the kidneys due to the need for more efficient waste elimination, so it’s essential to stay well-hydrated throughout the day. Adding more alkalising foods like fruits and vegetables will also help with maintaining kidney and overall body functions. An easy way to add vegetables to your diet is by having slices of carrots and cucumbers. Consume fruits as a snack in between major meals.
Opt for high-quality, bioavailable sources of protein, which the body can absorb and utilise effectively. Good examples are eggs, dairy, chicken, fish, and lean meats.
Spread protein intake throughout the day: To maximise protein synthesis and muscle growth, distribute protein intake across meals. Aim for at least 30g of protein in each major meal, which allows the body to absorb and use protein efficiently. The remaining protein intake can be addressed by including protein sources like buttermilk as a snack.
How much protein is required when you work out?
As a physically active individual, your body requires more protein to repair and rebuild muscle tissues. However, this may vary based on the intensity and duration of the training session. Aim to consume 1.2 to 1.6 g of protein per kg of bodyweight to build lean muscle. Address protein intake, especially post-workout sessions, as it has an immediate effect on muscle growth and recovery. However, do not forget to maintain protein intake throughout the day.