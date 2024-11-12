Split your protein intake throughout the day

How much protein one needs to build muscle depends on the body weight, intensity of the physical activity, and age. Eating too much proteins may be counterproductive, says Divya K Purushotham, nutritionist, director & founder of KPD Wellness LLP and Keizen Nutrition Clinic, Hyderabad, in an interview with Sinduja Jane.

Excerpts:

What are proteins?

Proteins are vital nutrients that build and repair muscle tissues, and also maintain important functions of the body.

Why are proteins important?

Beyond muscle growth, proteins are essential for producing enzymes that help digest food, hormones that regulate body functions, and antibodies that protect us against illnesses. On the other hand, proteins have an effect on the body’s metabolism by increasing the thermic effect of food (the process in which the body converts food into energy), which has a significant effect on total energy expenditure. Increasing total protein intake is also beneficial for those looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, as a faster metabolism helps the body use calories more efficiently. Proteins also play a key role in satiety, the feeling of fullness after eating. This can help reduce overeating and snacking between meals, and is helpful for weight management as it can reduce overall calorie intake.