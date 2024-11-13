Natural beginnings

Essential molecule

For a common person, it is what came first, the chicken or the egg? But for scientists, there is a similar puzzle — did RNA or DNA come first? This question holds deep implications for understanding the origins of life on Earth.

If DNA is the blueprint for life and proteins, carry out the tasks that keep cells alive, how did life begin when neither DNA nor proteins existed? Prof Nanjundiah highlighted that the paradox has baffled scientists for years and led them to explore the idea that RNA, a molecule similar to DNA, might have played a crucial role in the early stages of life.

While research continues to reveal fascinating possibilities, Prof. Nanjundiah explained that RNA is a more versatile molecule compared to DNA, as it can both store genetic information and catalyse chemical reactions, unlike DNA, which primarily functions to store information. “This gives RNA a critical edge in the puzzle of life’s origins,” he pointed out, adding that RNA could have acted as both the genetic material and the catalyst for biochemical reactions in the early stages of life. The 'RNA World Hypothesis' suggests that life may have started with RNA molecules capable of replicating themselves and catalysing the necessary chemical reactions, a process that could have set the foundation for life, he said.

“But how did RNA form in the first place?” asked Prof Nanjundiah, highlighting that it is believed that the right conditions on early Earth, like warm, shallow pools and volcanic vents, might have helped create the building blocks of RNA from simple chemicals.

“Some researchers believe that these conditions, combined with the right amount of energy (from lightning, UV rays, or underwater volcanic activity), could have sparked the creation of the first RNA molecules,” he said, adding that these molecules would have been simple at first, but could have grown more complex over time. Additionally, scientists have observed how small RNA molecules can self-assemble under lab conditions, providing hints that life may have started in these simple, prebiotic environments.

Over time, as life evolved, RNA’s role was gradually taken over by DNA, which became the primary carrier of genetic information, while proteins became more specialised in carrying out the complex functions needed to support life. This shift allowed life to become more organised and diverse. But what if RNA did not completely disappear? Some scientists believe that remnants of the RNA world are still present in our cells today, such as the ribosomes that make proteins — a crucial link between ancient RNA and the DNA-based life we see now.

The search for answers continues today, as researchers study extreme environments, such as deep-sea hydrothermal vents, where conditions might have been just right for early RNA molecules to form. “By understanding how these early molecules could have come together, we are getting closer to solving one of science’s greatest mysteries — how life began,” Prof Nanjundiah mentioned.

So, could life have originated by DNA and protein coming together? Unfortunately, not! The reason being both DNA and proteins are sufficiently complicated in themselves. Both DNA and proteins require each other. DNA is used to make protein and protein is used to make DNA. This process is called an 'autocatalytic process'.