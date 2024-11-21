Tales as old as time: Ahmedabad, India’s first-ever UNESCO World Heritage City

Ahmedabad, India’s first-ever UNESCO World Heritage City, is a treasure trove of cultural riches boasting traditional residential clusters of the medieval period, sites related to the Indian independence era and more.

Popular for its Indo-Islamic monuments of the 15th to 17th centuries, the city was nicknamed Manchester of the East thanks to its thriving textile industry.

But beyond its famous tourist spots, its host of heritage museums from the 1980s showcase an extraordinary spectrum, from the intricacies of ancient textiles and traditional utensils to vintage automobiles — each museum tells a unique story, immersing visitors in India’s diverse heritage and history. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a history buff or just curious, these five museums provide a window into the heart and soul of Ahmedabad.

For a complete experience, stay at The House of MG, a premier boutique heritage hotel in Ahmedabad that also boasts restaurants serving authentic local cuisine and thalis but if you wish for modern gastronomy, head to Paresh Desai’s Laurel by Flavours, a new fine-dining restaurant serving a globally-inspired vegetarian menu.

Calico Museum of Textiles

Under the aegis of the Sarabhai Foundation, Calico is globally acclaimed for its unparalleled collection of Indian textiles — antique and modern — all handmade and up to 500 years old.

The displays include court textiles used by the Mughal and provincial rulers of the 15th to 19th centuries, regional embroideries of the 19th century, tie-dyed and religious fabrics. Located in The Retreat Shahibaug since 1983, a historic house surrounded by a lush botanical garden, the museum houses South Indian bronzes, temple hangings, furniture craft, Jain manuscripts and miniature paintings. Visitors can choose from two distinct tours: the Haveli galleries tour in the morning or the Chauk galleries tour in the afternoon.

Don’t miss: The intricately designed Vaishnava picchavais and rare Jain art.

Fun fact: The museum is home to over 800 plant species and attracts diverse wildlife in its garden.

Entry: Free with pre-registration; tours operate on a first-come-first-serve basis.