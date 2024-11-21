Tamil Nadu’s Nandavanam Heritage Park will open soon

Tamil Nadu is set to redefine eco-tourism with the unveiling of Nandavanam Heritage Park, an expansive 223-acre development near the picturesque Kovalam Beach. Strategically located along the scenic East Coast Road (ECR), this upcoming eco-park promises to be a space perfectly blending Tamil Nadu’s heritage with family-friendly attractions.

One of the park’s standout features is the Cholai Vanam or Tamil Culture Zone, which will showcase Tamil Nadu’s rich traditions through a series of meticulously crafted exhibits.

This zone will house miniature models of iconic temples, intricate sculptures and installations dedicated to folk deities, alongside a unique music garden and an open performance area. Visitors can also explore an engaging toy park, which will bring Tamil heritage to life in a playful and interactive manner.

The Viharam area is specially designed with families and children in mind. Offering a blend of entertainment and education, this zone will include a children’s play area, a vibrant planetarium and gardens filled with colourful blooms. Illuminated parks will provide a magical experience after sunset, making it an ideal spot for school trips or family outings.

For thrill-seekers and event-goers, the Maidanam area spans an impressive 13 acres. Equipped to host up to 25,000 people, it will feature courts for volleyball, tennis and basketball, as well as tracks for ATV rides and go-karting. This area will also boast beachside attractions such as scenic walking trails, shacks and viewing decks and two-star hotels.