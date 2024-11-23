Consequences of improper antibiotic use on immunity

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) refers to the ability of microbes to combat therapeutic interventions. AMR microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi resist antimicrobial drugs, making standard treatments ineffective. According to a report by CDC, 2.8 million AMR infections occur in the USA annually.

A UK study projected that by 2050, AMR infections may cause 10 million deaths annually. AMR infections have increased child mortality in India as commonly used treatments have become ineffective. Pathogenic bacteria, such as E.coli, Acinetobacter, and Staphylococcus aureus, have acquired antibiotic resistance and are often referred to as “superbugs,” causing infections that are difficult to treat. Superbug infections prolong hospital stays, raise mortality rates, and require costly treatments. AMR has a significant socioeconomic burden in India. Addressing AMR is an imperative global health need and requires collective worldwide effort.

While antibiotic resistance in bacteria is a natural phenomenon, rampant misuse of antimicrobial agents has accelerated this process. Overuse and misuse of antibiotics in healthcare setups provide selective pressure on bacteria to acquire mutation/genes for antimicrobial resistance. Antimicrobials work by disrupting the physiology of microbes. Different classes of antimicrobials target other areas of the microbes to kill. Penicillin, discovered in 1928, revolutionised the fight against common infectious diseases by providing the impetus to develop several novel classes of antibiotics. However, nature and life find ways to survive through evolution. Modifying antibiotic targets, novel enzymatic mechanisms to degrade antibiotics, forming outer protective coating like biofilms, etc, are some of the resistance mechanisms leading to the survival and persistence of microbes.

AMR is recognised as one of the top ten global public health threats by the World Health Organization (WHO). In 2024, WHO compiled a bacterial priority pathogen list, which includes bacteria such as Enterococcus, S aureus, K pneumoniae, A baumannii, P aeruginosa, Enterobacter, and E coli, known to cause AMR nosocomial infections. Significant drivers of AMR in India are misuse of antibiotics, self-medication, inadequate healthcare facilities, improper use of antimicrobials in the agriculture sector, and lack of sanitation facilities. Overuse of antibiotics during the Covid pandemic has exacerbated the problem.