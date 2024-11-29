India’s PC market at all-time high in third quarter of 2024

Leading PC brands in India

When it comes to brand performance, HP Inc. led the market with a share of 29% in 3Q24, maintaining its leadership in both the commercial and consumer segments. HP had a particularly strong quarter, shipping 1.05 million notebooks, its third biggest shipment quarter ever. This was driven by a 30.2% YoY growth in the enterprise segment and strong demand for consumer notebooks during the festive season.

Lenovo, the Chinese laptop maker, ranked second with a 17.3% share, while Dell Technologies secured third place with 14.6% of the market. In the commercial segment, Dell came second behind HP, with a 20.8% market share and a 4.7% YoY growth.

The Acer Group tied with Dell for third place, also holding 14.6% market share. Acer saw impressive 26.2% YoY growth in 3Q24. Asus, ranked fifth with a 9.7% market share, faced a 22.3% YoY decline, largely due to a leaner inventory compared to the previous year. However, Asus performed well in the consumer segment, where it was second only to HP with a 16.2% share. Asus also saw a 5.5% YoY growth in the commercial segment.

Outlook for PC market

Looking ahead, Navkendar Singh, associate vice president (devices research) at IDC India, South Asia & ANZ, provided a positive outlook for India’s PC market. He noted that the commercial PC market is on the recovery path, as businesses have started refreshing their IT devices. The IT/ITES sector’s buying activity has already begun and is expected to gain momentum in CY2025.