Google Chat launches video messaging feature: Here's how to use it

In a significant update, Google Chat has introduced video messaging support,enabling users to send video messages of up to three minutes in length. This new feature is designed to facilitate more flexible and effective communication for teams across various sectors.

The rollout of this feature began on October 7 for Rapid Release domains, with a planned expansion to Scheduled Release domains starting October 25. Over the next 15 days, users can expect to see the feature become widely available.

Currently, video messaging can be accessed via the web version of Google Chat, although users on Linux, ChromeOS, and Firefox are excluded from recording capabilities. However, recipients can view and respond to these video messages on mobile devices.

How to send a video message?

To send a video message, users simply need to open Google Chat, click on the compose box, select the record button, and choose "video message." After recording, they can preview and send their message with ease. Video messages can be shared in direct messages, group chats, and spaces, allowing for interactive communication through quoting, reacting, or replying.

Subscription requirements

Access to this feature is limited to users subscribed to various Google Workspace plans, including Business (Starter, Standard, Plus), Enterprise (Standard, Plus), Essentials, Nonprofits, and Frontline (Starter, Standard).