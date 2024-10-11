Google Chat launches video messaging feature: Here's how to use it

In a significant update, Google Chat has introduced video messaging support,enabling users to send video messages of up to three minutes in length. This new feature is designed to facilitate more flexible and effective communication for teams across various sectors.
The rollout of this feature began on October 7 for Rapid Release domains, with a planned expansion to Scheduled Release domains starting October 25. Over the next 15 days, users can expect to see the feature become widely available.
Currently, video messaging can be accessed via the web version of Google Chat, although users on Linux, ChromeOS, and Firefox are excluded from recording capabilities. However, recipients can view and respond to these video messages on mobile devices.
How to send a video message?
To send a video message, users simply need to open Google Chat, click on the compose box, select the record button, and choose "video message." After recording, they can preview and send their message with ease. Video messages can be shared in direct messages, group chats, and spaces, allowing for interactive communication through quoting, reacting, or replying.
Subscription requirements
Access to this feature is limited to users subscribed to various Google Workspace plans, including Business (Starter, Standard, Plus), Enterprise (Standard, Plus), Essentials, Nonprofits, and Frontline (Starter, Standard).
Transcription capabilities
In addition to video messages, Google has announced transcription capabilities for voice messages. Users can access automatic transcriptions on both web and mobile platforms by clicking the View Transcript option under the voice message. Transcripts can be hidden if desired, adding another layer of convenience.
Future plans
While video messages can currently be sent via the web, Google intends to extend recording capabilities to mobile devices in the future. This will enhance the user experience, allowing for seamless communication regardless of the platform.
With the introduction of video messaging, Google aims to streamline communication in workplaces, making it easier for teams to share updates and announcements. As this feature continues to roll out, users will find new ways to connect and collaborate effectively.