Setting sail soon!

When it comes to Disney, magic and storytelling are always at the forefront, and last week’s grand reveal event at Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands was no exception. The highly anticipated unveiling of the Disney Adventure Cruise Line’s offerings, the first Disney Cruise set to sail in Asia, was a dazzling display of fantasy and innovation, offering attendees a preview of what to expect on board. held in a ballroom transformed into a realm of wonderland, the event featured immersive recreations of the ship’s seven themed zones, complete with beloved Disney characters and themed finger bites, giving guests a taste of the experiences that await.

The Disney Adventure, setting sail next year, promises to bring realms of Disney, Pixar and Marvel to the high seas with a unique Asian twist and a host of exciting firsts specifically created for this Asian cruise line. One of the major highlights is the adventure zone dedicated to Marvel’s iconic characters, including a trio of never-seen-before attractions like the Ironcycle Test Run, which will be the longest roller coaster at sea, promising an adrenaline rush like no other alongside Pym Quantum Racers inspired by the action-packed car chase scene in Ant-Man and The Wasp and Groot Galaxy Spin.

Dining on board will also take guests on a journey across flavours. In addition to international favourites, the ship will offer world-renowned Asian cuisine, ensuring a delectable experience for every palate. Among the standout dining options is Pizza Planet, a lively outdoor eatery inspired by the interstellar pizzeria from the Toy Story films, serving a range of ‘out-of-this-world’ snacks. For those craving something refreshing, Bewitching Boba and Brews will serve popular bubble teas and other wickedly delicious concoctions. E

entertainment will reach new heights on the Disney Adventure. An exclusive Broadway-style production titled Remember will be sure to captivate audiences, while a poolside performance space known as Wayfinder Bay will offer a unique venue for live shows such as Moana: Call of the Sea, a vibrant musical adventure that will recount Moana’s epic journey alongside the legendary demigod, Maui.

That’s not all, the accommodation on ship promises options for both luxury and comfort, with a variety of stateroom types to the royal suit, every guest can expect a restful retreat after days filled with various activities.

The Disney Adventure is set to embark on three-and-four-night packages and bookings for the maiden voyage will open on December 10, 2024. As the countdown to this spectacular adventure begins, Disney fans can follow Disney Cruise Line’s website or social media accounts for the latest updates on booking details, prices and itineraries which will be released soon.