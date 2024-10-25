Top premium devices to consider in this festive season

NEW DELHI: The festive season is just around the corner, and consumers are gearing up to splurge on the latest electronic gadgets. The reason is that electronic companies offer significant discounts and attractive deals during this period.
Consequently, many people wait throughout the year to buy electronic items, especially mobile phones. In this article, we will highlight premium smartphone offers from various companies in the country.
iPhone 16 Series
Whenever one talks about purchasing a phone in the premium category, the first name that strikes one's mind is the iPhone. This year, Apple launched its iPhone 16 series, which comprises four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
The iPhone 16 series starts at `79,900 for the base model, while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at `134,900. The series boasts new upgrades like a Camera Control button and support for Apple Intelligence across all models. All models are powered by the A18 chip, with Pro models featuring the more powerful A18 Pro chip and advanced camera capabilities.
Pixel 9 Series
For those seeking an Android smartphone, Google's Pixel 9 series could be an excellent choice. The series includes four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 series starts at `79,999 for the 128GB variant of the standard model.
The Pixel 9, which is the most affordable of the trio, features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor, paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor.
Photography remains a focal point for Google's Pixel series, and the Pixel 9 continues this tradition with its dual rear camera setup. The device supports Super Res Zoom up to 8x, allowing users to capture detailed images even from a distance.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
For those seeking a feature-packed Samsung phone at a slightly lower price point, the Galaxy S24 FE is an option. This "Fan Edition" comes in Blue, Graphite, and Mint colors. Powered by the Exynos 2400e SoC and 8GB of RAM, it offers a smooth user experience. Additionally, it boasts a 10-megapixel front-facing camera and IP68 water resistance rating. Available for pre-order now, the Galaxy S24 FE starts at `59,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, with the 8GB+256GB variant priced at `65,999.
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
For those seeking a powerful Android experience at a competitive price, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra stands out. Priced at `59,999 (12GB+512GB), it packs a punch with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The immersive experience is further enhanced by a stunning 6.7-inch Super 1.5K pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The camera system boasts a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens for capturing breathtaking photos and videos. Additionally, the Edge 50 Ultra features a robust 4500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower charging for rapid refills.
Vivo X100 Series
Vivo’s X100 series, launched earlier this year, builds upon the success of the X90 series. Available in two variants (X100 and X100 Pro), it offers a brighter display, a bigger battery, and a powerful processor. Prices start at `63,999 (12GB+256GB). The Vivo X100 boasts a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a sharp resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. Paired with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness, it ensures smooth visuals and excellent readability even outdoors. The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, coupled with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, provides smooth performance for multitasking and running demanding apps. Storage options include 256GB or 512GB, offering ample space for your files.