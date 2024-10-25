Top premium devices to consider in this festive season

NEW DELHI: The festive season is just around the corner, and consumers are gearing up to splurge on the latest electronic gadgets. The reason is that electronic companies offer significant discounts and attractive deals during this period.

Consequently, many people wait throughout the year to buy electronic items, especially mobile phones. In this article, we will highlight premium smartphone offers from various companies in the country.

iPhone 16 Series

Whenever one talks about purchasing a phone in the premium category, the first name that strikes one's mind is the iPhone. This year, Apple launched its iPhone 16 series, which comprises four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 series starts at `79,900 for the base model, while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at `134,900. The series boasts new upgrades like a Camera Control button and support for Apple Intelligence across all models. All models are powered by the A18 chip, with Pro models featuring the more powerful A18 Pro chip and advanced camera capabilities.

Pixel 9 Series

For those seeking an Android smartphone, Google's Pixel 9 series could be an excellent choice. The series includes four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 series starts at `79,999 for the 128GB variant of the standard model.

The Pixel 9, which is the most affordable of the trio, features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor, paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor.

Photography remains a focal point for Google's Pixel series, and the Pixel 9 continues this tradition with its dual rear camera setup. The device supports Super Res Zoom up to 8x, allowing users to capture detailed images even from a distance.