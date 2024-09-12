Hong Kong launches new tourism initiatives to encourage Indian travellers

Hong Kong has witnessed an extraordinary influx of visitors from India, with a remarkable 155 percent year-on-year increase during the first half of 2024. The city welcomed 181,000 travellers from the Indian subcontinent — a testament to Hong Kong’s growing appeal as a premier travel destination, particularly after the ease of travel restrictions and the resumption of international flights.

As part of its ongoing efforts to attract global and Indian visitors, Hong Kong is set to host an array of exciting events throughout the year. These include the prestigious Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival, Taste Around Town and the ever-popular Hong Kong Winterfest, which will culminate in the much-anticipated New Year Countdown Fireworks. These signature events are designed to offer tourists a taste of Hong Kong’s vibrant culture, gastronomy and festive spirit, making the city an enticing destination for travellers seeking unique experiences.

In August, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) successfully concluded its annual Hong Kong Travel Mission to India, covering key metro cities including Mumbai, Chennai and New Delhi. This year’s mission, which ran from August 20 to 23, showcased the city’s tourism offerings through a dynamic 36-seller delegation of key Hong Kong trade partners. These partners included prominent attractions, theme parks, luxury hotels, destination management companies (DMCs), airlines and cruise lines. During the mission, the delegation engaged with over 500 Indian trade partners, including agents from satellite markets in the three cities, reflecting Hong Kong’s commitment to enhancing its presence in the Indian market.

To further promote year-round tourism, Hong Kong has launched several initiatives aimed at attracting both leisure and business travellers. Notably, the Summer Chill Hong Kong campaign, which includes the Summer Triple Rewards promotion, runs from July to September and offers an impressive 500,000 reward sets to overnight visitors. Valued at around one billion rupees, these rewards cover transportation, sightseeing, dining and retail experiences, ensuring that visitors enjoy the best of what Hong Kong has to offer.

In a bid to boost MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism, the HKTB’s Hong Kong Incentive Playbook: Up the Game for Your Team initiative. This new program offers more than 100 innovative group experiences, designed to inspire and energise corporate teams and business travellers