High blood sugar can lead to blindness
One in seven patients with diabetes across the world resides in India, and one in three households has patients with the condition. Moreover, the number of patients is expected to surge to 124.9 million by 2045. This is concerning as diabetes is associated with several complications. One among these is diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a diabetic retinopathy complication that can lead to blindness.
What is DME?
In patients with diabetes, high blood sugar levels weaken the blood vessels in the eyes, leading to blood leakage. This condition is called diabetic retinopathy. DME is a serious complication of diabetic retinopathy, where there is a buildup of excess fluid in the macula (centre point of the retina). It occurs in nearly one in 14 patients with diabetic retinopathy. DME results in several visual disturbances such as blind spots in the centre of vision, size differentiation (perceiving objects as warped or of the wrong size), blurred vision, and impaired colour perception.
Prevention and treatment
Early detection and treatment are crucial to prevent the loss of vision. While DME cannot always be prevented, there are ways to reduce the risk or minimise vision loss. Monitoring and controlling blood sugar levels, maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and quitting smoking are some ways to reduce the risk of getting the condition. Undergoing regular eye exams is especially important as early detection is the key. The test used for screening and diagnosis of DME include fundus photography that captures the images of the retina and the back of the eye. Other imaging tests include optical coherence tomography - OCT (which measures the central retina’s thickness and has become a mainstay in screening and diagnosis), and fluorescein angiography (which shows the flow in blood vessels in the retina).
DME is a significant threat to vision among patients with diabetes in India. Through enhanced awareness, improved diabetes management, and regular eye checkups, the impact of DME can be reduced, safeguarding millions. It is the collective responsibility of individuals, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to confront this challenge and ensure that every patient retains the ability to see the world in bright vivid colours.