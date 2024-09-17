High blood sugar can lead to blindness

One in seven patients with diabetes across the world resides in India, and one in three households has patients with the condition. Moreover, the number of patients is expected to surge to 124.9 million by 2045. This is concerning as diabetes is associated with several complications. One among these is diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a diabetic retinopathy complication that can lead to blindness.

What is DME?

In patients with diabetes, high blood sugar levels weaken the blood vessels in the eyes, leading to blood leakage. This condition is called diabetic retinopathy. DME is a serious complication of diabetic retinopathy, where there is a buildup of excess fluid in the macula (centre point of the retina). It occurs in nearly one in 14 patients with diabetic retinopathy. DME results in several visual disturbances such as blind spots in the centre of vision, size differentiation (perceiving objects as warped or of the wrong size), blurred vision, and impaired colour perception.