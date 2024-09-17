India’s road to net-zero emission via land conflict and water crisis

NEW DELHI: India’s net-zero ambition is fraught with palpable crises – land conflicts and water challenges. It’s a grim reminder to the world that global warming cannot be limited by extending the historical emissions burden to those who had no role in it.

India’s target to achieve net-zero emission by 2070 is mostly dependent on exploitations of solar and onshore wind energy. However, the realisation of the full potential of a country’s renewable energy could trigger large scale land conflicts and food security crises as it requires large swathes of land.

A new study on ‘Unlocking India’s RE and Green Hydrogen Potential: An Assessment of Land, Water, and Climate Nexus’ found that to achieve it, the country will have to face land conflicts and extreme pressure on water and food. Further, climate change impact will exacerbate it.

Conducted by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a New Delhi-based non-profit, the study estimated that India has an RE potential of over 24,000 giga watt (GW) but requires only 7,000 GW to achieve the net-zero target. The current installed RE capacity is 150 GW.

According to the study, even raising the capacity up to 1,500 GW could face critical challenges, as multiple constraints such as land access, water crisis, climate risks, and population density come into play.

This first-of-its kind study mapped India’s potential landmass and applied real-world constraints in scaling up its RE and green hydrogen potential. It did the assessment using detailed 5x5 km grid cells, which offer a more practical understanding of what can actually be developed and where.

“While our RE potential is vast, the road to net zero is fraught with challenges,” says Dr Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, CEEW. “From land conflicts and population density to the unpredictable but undeniable impact of climate change, every step forward will demand resilience and innovation,” Ghosh adds.