We aim to develop AI solutions tailored to specific industries: Hitachi Vantara

BENGALURU: With artificial intelligence (AI) adoption expected to grow rapidly in India,companies are focusing on developing tailored solutions to cater to clients’ demand. India is a key market for Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi. A recent report by IDC points out that India’s AI spend is projected to reach $6 billion by 2027. Hitachi Vantara recently announced its collaboration with NVIDIA resulting in the development of AI-ready infrastructure, solutions, and services.

According to Hemant Tiwari, managing director & vice-president, India & SAARC region, at Hitachi Vantara, the collaboration with NVIDIA aims to create a new generation of transformational AI solutions by integrating NVIDIA’s AI leadership with the company’s expertise in hybrid cloud infrastructure. “One of the most significant benefits of this collaboration is the accelerated development and deployment of AI applications. NVIDIA’s powerful GPUs and AI software stack provide the computational horsepower to train complex AI models rapidly. Combined with Hitachi Vantara’s data management and infrastructure solutions, this accelerates the development and deployment of AI applications across various industries,” he told this newspaper. Over the next few years, Hitachi Vantara will focus on developing AI solutions that will address critical business challenges and deliver value to its customers.

Hemant Tiwari

MD, India, Hitachi Vantara