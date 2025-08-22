Snow leopards no longer migrants, making J&K their home

The NCF teams and the J&K forest department officials were unanimous that unlike tigers or leopards, it cannot be concluded if the snow leopard population has increased or declined. “This is for the first time a study has been undertaken in the J&K and Ladakh regions. So far, over the years, wildlife protection was not a priority of the administration of the regions, given the situation. But now as the political situation have stabilised and development works have paced up, environmental aspects are also becoming important just like any other state and region. A record of the population will be maintained from now on for future assessments. Their region will also be earmarked for protection,” said an official from J&K forest department, not wanting to be identified.

Street dogs a problem

While forest officials and conservationists take a pat on their back for the snow leopard sightings in the J&K valley, they point to the urgent need to address the threats the shy and sensitive species — Panthera uncial — faces, especially from street dogs. “The tourism influx not just boosts the economy of J&K but also brought along other problems. Rapid development has made the sensitive Himalayan regions vulnerable to natural disasters. It has also led to a rise in garbage and vehicular pollution and the street dog population is much bigger. They have increased dramatically since a decade and become a menace around forest areas,” added the forest official.

Official sources added that snow leopards also face threat from people in J&K who are complaining of attacks on their sheep and goats for food and hence coming in conflict with humans and dogs. Dr Kulbhushan Singh Suryawanshi, scientist at NCF said, the snow leopards are very sensitive to the terrain and are found in very high and low elevations too. They weigh around 30 kg-40 kg and unlike other leopards, the elusive cats do not prey on dogs. But packs of dogs have found to be attacking snow leopards and eating away their prey base, thus affecting the species.

Experts pointed out that there are 59 tiger reserves in India and the focus of the state and Central governments is on protecting their habitats. “But the same is not being done in case of snow leopards. To protect the species across the regions where they are found, the farmers and locals should be quickly compensated for death of livestock. The areas the snow leopards inhabit should be identified and protected from further development and most importantly, the areas should be kept clean and stray dog population needs to be curtailed. The help of locals, government officials and tourists is important,” they added.