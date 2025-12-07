Why the next generation isn’t waiting for a job to begin a career

To examine how students today are thinking about placements, risk, and early entrepreneurship, we spoke to Shekar Nair, Coach, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Upekkha, an early stage accelerator and fund for Indian founders building AI software. His vantage point places him in constant conversation with first-time founders, including those deciding between a stable job and a serious idea. His observations offer clarity on what motivates young builders, the signals that matter, and the realities behind the choices they face.

What changes have you seen in first-time founders today compared to ten years ago?

A decade ago, most people started up after a few years at Infosys or Google or maybe after an MBA. Today, founders are younger, bolder, and shaped by hackathons, YouTube, LinkedIn, X, and role models. Many come straight from tier 1 and tier 2 colleges and they are asking sharper questions: “Can I build something globally relevant from day one?” or “Why should I wait five years to be ready?” Technology diffusion, especially AI, has levelled the field.

Among the founders you meet, how many decline placements or study abroad? Why do they do it?

Quite a few have walked away from established company offers. Mostly the reasons are: “I did not want to work for someone else,” or “I had experienced this problem and I know I can solve it for a large market.” The ones who are most likely to succeed are the ones who are addressing a problem they felt personally or saw repeatedly during an internship or research project.

When a recent graduate wants to skip placements and start up, what tells you they are ready, and what tells you it is just excitement?

A signal that convinces me they are ready is when they have had a lot of conversations with real users, and can tell clearly what problem they are solving and for whom. What sounds to me like excitement more than readiness: “I have an awesome idea that I plan to build.” Ready founders are talking to users. Excited ones are talking to investors or friends.