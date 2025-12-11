Apple’s iPhone shipments rise 9% in Jul-Sep quarter

Strong global demand for the iPhone 17 series helped Apple post a 9% year-over-year increase in smartphone shipments in the third quarter of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research. The iPhone 17 base model performed better than the iPhone 16 across regions. Analysts say this is because it offers better value, with several Pro-level features now available in the standard version. The launch of the iPhone 16e also widened Apple’s lineup and strengthened its mid-range position. Apple’s average selling price (ASP) dropped 1% year-over-year, mainly because more buyers chose the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 16e. However, higher shipment volumes helped Apple increase its overall iPhone revenue by 6% for the quarter.

Regional performance

In China, Apple’s shipments stayed mostly flat. The delayed release of the iPhone Air—due to missing eSIM support—slowed early sales, but the base iPhone 17 still performed well. The United States saw a drop in shipments because retailers were clearing old inventory.