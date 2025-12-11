Apple’s iPhone shipments rise 9% in Jul-Sep quarter
Strong global demand for the iPhone 17 series helped Apple post a 9% year-over-year increase in smartphone shipments in the third quarter of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research. The iPhone 17 base model performed better than the iPhone 16 across regions. Analysts say this is because it offers better value, with several Pro-level features now available in the standard version. The launch of the iPhone 16e also widened Apple’s lineup and strengthened its mid-range position. Apple’s average selling price (ASP) dropped 1% year-over-year, mainly because more buyers chose the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 16e. However, higher shipment volumes helped Apple increase its overall iPhone revenue by 6% for the quarter.
Regional performance
In China, Apple’s shipments stayed mostly flat. The delayed release of the iPhone Air—due to missing eSIM support—slowed early sales, but the base iPhone 17 still performed well. The United States saw a drop in shipments because retailers were clearing old inventory.
Emerging markets, however, showed strong growth. India became Apple’s third-largest iPhone market in Q3 2025, marking major progress for the company. Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) also reported solid growth, highlighting Apple’s rising focus on developing regions.
Market share so far
Apple held a 17% market share in Q1 2024, dipped slightly to 16% in Q2, and rose again to 17% in Q3. A sharp increase to 23% in Q4 2024 matched Apple’s strongest sales season after new launches and holiday demand. In early 2025, market share settled at 19% in Q1 and slipped to 17% in Q2 as launch momentum slowed. By Q3 2025, it rose to 18%, helped by new models and growing demand in emerging markets. Apple’s share shifts slightly through the year but consistently peaks in Q4, showing strong product cycles and seasonal sales trends.