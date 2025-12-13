Chaos in the sky: Duopoly good for the industry, not for you

India’s aviation sector is not for the faint-hearted. In the last 13 years, three major airlines — Kingfisher Airlines, Jet Airways and GoFirst — ceased operations while numerous smaller players perished in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government also pulled out from this cash-guzzling sector and gave the reins of Air India to its previous owner — the Tata Group. Amid all the shake-up, one airline continued its upward journey and it seemed nothing would interrupt its meteoric rise until last week.

Since its start in the mid-2000s, the low-cost carrier IndiGo has differentiated itself from the herd. The airline’s strict financial prudence, record-breaking On-Time Performance, uniformity, and ever-expanding network helped it grow fast and become formidable. IndiGo also navigated the pain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and expanded its global footprint.

Except for professional issues between its two promoters, it seems whatever IndiGo was doing was destined to succeed. However, the dream run met a reality check last week. IndiGo cancelled more than 5,000 flights since last Tuesday due to a severe crew shortage.

The rise and rise of IndiGo

Launched by Rahul Bhatia of InterGlobe Enterprises and US aviation veteran Rakesh Gangwal, the former CEO of US Airways, IndiGo took off on August 4, 2006. Most experts attribute the airline’s success to prioritising punctuality and maximum plane turnaround times from day one. Some analysts estimate that IndiGo’s cost of operations is 10-15% lower than the competition.

A smart financial tactic — sale-and-leaseback (SLB) — method also fueled its growth. IndiGo bought brand-new jets in bulk from Airbus at a discounted price. It then flipped the aircraft to lessors for instant cash, then rented them back on 6-8 year terms. This kept its fleet among the world’s youngest, unlocked funds for rapid scaling, trimmed debt, and saved it from the burden of managing an ageing fleet. All these factors helped in sustaining profit even as fuel prices moved wildly and fixed costs remained at a higher level.

In less than seven years since commencing operations, IndiGo claimed the top spot by domestic market share amid fierce rivalry from full-service rivals. By 2014, IndiGo matched Air India and Jet Airways with a 100-plane fleet and surged past 35% domestic share in FY15. In 2015, the company went public and its IPO raked in over $450 million amid massive oversubscription.