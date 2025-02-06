Walking with the wild

In Kenya, Giraffe Manor is nothing short of a dream, where the resident Rothschild’s giraffes roam freely around the property, often poking their heads through the windows to join guests for breakfast. This boutique hotel is a stone mansion set within 12 acres of private land amidst the indigenous forest in the Lang’ata suburb of Nairobi, exuding 1930s charm with its ivy-clad façade and elegant interiors. Guests not only enjoy close-up interactions with these gentle giants but also contribute to conservation efforts, as the hotel — with only 12 rooms — is linked to the nearby Giraffe Centre, which focuses on breeding and reintroducing giraffes into the wild. One can also explore the local culture or pick from activities such as Breakfast with Giraffes, Nairobi National Park, Orchid House, and Karen Blixen Museum. The manor is conveniently located just 30 minutes from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO). Contact the hotel for prices. Located in Nairobi, Kenya.

For those drawn to the English countryside, Port Lympne Safari Park, Wild Animal Reserve & Hotel in Kent offers a safari-like experience within the United Kingdom, with over 900 rare and endangered animals roaming across six hundred acres of Kentish savannah. Guests can stay in lavish accommodations, from a historic mansion to unique lodges where lions, rhinos, and giraffes can be seen from private terraces. The reserve is dedicated to wildlife conservation, working closely with international organizations to rewild endangered species in their native habitats. A stay here is not just an indulgence but an opportunity to support crucial conservation projects while experiencing an African-style safari without leaving Britain. Not to mention the UK's largest outdoor dinosaur exhibition, Dinosaur Forest, and staying in luxurious bubble pods, glamps, and treehouses. The nearest airport is Southend Airport, which is one and a half hours away. Rates start from ₹20,000 onwards. Located in Lympne, United Kingdom.

On the border of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort offers an extraordinary experience among rescued elephants. Perched on a jungle-clad hilltop with panoramic views of the Mekong River, the resort allows guests to walk alongside elephants in their natural habitat, guided by expert mahouts who ensure ethical interactions. The camp collaborates with the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation to rehabilitate elephants rescued from exploitative environments, offering visitors a chance to witness these magnificent creatures up close while staying in suites, tents, and bubbles in a remote jungle setting with three-country views. Tachilek (TH) Airport is an hour away from the property. Rates start from ₹1,30,000 onwards. Located in Chiang Rai, Thailand.