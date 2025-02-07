Best budget gaming laptops

NEW DELHI: In today’s gaming landscape, having a high-spec laptop is no longer a luxury but a necessity for avid gamers. With the constant evolution of gaming technology, laptops have become essential tools for gamers to stay ahead of the curve. A good gaming laptop should offer a combination of powerful processors, high-quality graphics cards, ample storage, and vibrant displays. Fortunately, there are a variety of options on the market to suit different budgets and gaming needs. From budget-friendly choices to high-end gaming machines, gamers can find a laptop that matches their requirements and preferences.

A Comprehensive Guide

HP Victus 12th Gen Gaming Laptop

Take your gaming experience to the next level with the HP Victus 12th Gen Gaming Laptop. Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, this laptop ensures smooth gameplay and quick load times. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD for fast data transfer. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate provides stunning visuals, making it ideal for popular titles like COD, GTA V, Counterstrike, Cyberpunk 2077, and God of War 4. The HP Victus packs a 52.5Wh battery and weighs 3.11kg. It also features B&O audio, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and comes bundled with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.