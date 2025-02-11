India needs to invest more in mental health

Mental ill-health is increasing globally, and India is no exception. The need of the hour for India is to invest in mental health manpower, services and research, to protect its tomorrow, said Dr Koushik Sinha Deb, additional professor, department of psychiatry, AIIMS.

In an interview with Kavita Bajeli-Datt, he says people, especially in cities, nowadays are more open about discussing mental health issues, but the associated stigma may not have come down. Edited excerpts:

What is the current status of mental health in India?

Mental ill-health is increasing globally, and India is no exception. Mental resilience is being eroded by social instability, war and economic insecurities. The term ‘mental health crisis’ has jaded by overuse, a fact which is alarming by itself. Mental health has become common. According to national survey data, the lifetime prevalence was 13.7%, while substance use disorders was 22.4%.

It means that it is more common than heart diseases (13-15%), diabetes (8.3%), cancer (all) (11%), active tuberculosis (1-3%). In India, around 70-92% of people with mental disorders do not get treatment. The government spends 0.05% of GDP of India, and 1.11% of the Budget (2024-25) on mental health. In comparison, developed countries spend 5% and 18% of their GDP on mental health.

However, there is hope. The current government has initiated several flagship activities on mental health. Notably, the ‘National Tele Mental Health Programme’ was launched on October 10, 2022, to improve access to mental health care services across the nation.