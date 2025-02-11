India needs to invest more in mental health

Mental ill-health is increasing globally, and India is no exception. The need of the hour for India is to invest in mental health manpower, services and research, to protect its tomorrow, said Dr Koushik Sinha Deb, additional professor, department of psychiatry, AIIMS.
In an interview with Kavita Bajeli-Datt, he says people, especially in cities, nowadays are more open about discussing mental health issues, but the associated stigma may not have come down. Edited excerpts:
What is the current status of mental health in India?
Mental ill-health is increasing globally, and India is no exception. Mental resilience is being eroded by social instability, war and economic insecurities. The term ‘mental health crisis’ has jaded by overuse, a fact which is alarming by itself. Mental health has become common. According to national survey data, the lifetime prevalence was 13.7%, while substance use disorders was 22.4%.
It means that it is more common than heart diseases (13-15%), diabetes (8.3%), cancer (all) (11%), active tuberculosis (1-3%). In India, around 70-92% of people with mental disorders do not get treatment. The government spends 0.05% of GDP of India, and 1.11% of the Budget (2024-25) on mental health. In comparison, developed countries spend 5% and 18% of their GDP on mental health.
However, there is hope. The current government has initiated several flagship activities on mental health. Notably, the ‘National Tele Mental Health Programme’ was launched on October 10, 2022, to improve access to mental health care services across the nation.
Do we have enough trained mental health professionals?
India currently has an enormous disparity between the number of mental health professionals required and trained. Although the training of psychiatrists has significantly increased in the last five years, the number of other mental health professionals remains very low. Mental health services require a team of professionals other than doctors for effectively delivering services, particularly in the community.
International guidelines suggest the need for around 10 times more mental health professionals per psychiatrist. The scarcity is accentuated by three additional factors. First is that psychiatrists/psychologists remain concentrated in major cities. Second, a global shortage of mental health professionals results in significant pull on trained manpower (doctors, psychologists and nurses) to migrate abroad, for better pay and quality of life; and third, most hospitals do not have adequate posts for clinical psychologist, psychiatric nurses or social workers.
Are we as a society becoming more open to talk about mental health issues now?
Somewhat, and in a complicated way. Compared to our training days in the 1990s and 2000s, currently, at least in cities, people are more open to discussing mental health issues. However, there is a possibility that the stigma may not have reduced, but may have just changed colour. People are ready to talk, but acceptance of medications or long term treatment remains low. Illnesses like depression and anxiety are less concealed, thanks to massive public health campaigns. However, serious psychiatric disorders like psychosis are still swept under the table and never talked about. Additionally, information often overwhelms truth in the age of social media, where 10 second clips provide one-minute solutions to serious life problems.