Mumbai Eye might be a reality soon!

The idea of a giant ferris wheel in Mumbai has been in the works for over a decade. Initially proposed in 2011 by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the project faced multiple roadblocks, from environmental concerns to logistical challenges, leading to its shelving. In 2023, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) revisited the concept, suggesting the Bandra Reclamation promenade as a potential site. However, local opposition citing traffic congestion and infrastructural strain put the project on hold once again. Now, with a renewed perspective, the BMC is actively scouting locations to bring the vision to life. The London Eye, standing at 135 metres on the banks of the River Thames, has drawn millions of visitors since its inauguration in 2000, offering breathtaking views of Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral and beyond. Ain Dubai, the tallest observation wheel in the world at 250 metres, offers a 360-degree view of the city’s skyline, including the Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah. Meanwhile, the Singapore Flyer, at 165 metres, has provided tourists with unrivalled vistas of Marina Bay Sands, F1 Track and the Singapore River since 2008.