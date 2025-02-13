AI regulation: Let tech play, regulate when there is abuse, says Google X Founder

However, he immediately pointed out that regulators are really important and they are part of us and they're there to minimise abuse. "Yes, there are abusers of AI... I'm not allowed to use AI for cybercriminal activities like deepfakes. It is something we should be very careful about but that doesn't make the entire technology illegal. We should really think about the opportunities," he said.

When it comes to AI, one of the main concerns is whether it will replace jobs? Google X founder says it will reshape the job market and that technology will complement human workers, and not replace them. He pointed out that AI can take over about 60-70% of today’s work, but many new jobs will emerge. "There are so many different new jobs that came along in this new world. The very first thing you're going to see is it will create more wealth and more capabilities and you're going to democratise skills," he said.

In the next 12 months, he sees a lot of AI in the workplace, diagnostics, consumer and transportation space. "I see massive impact in human health in diagnostics, good progress in transportation and on the consumer side, I see enormous personalisation of companies that really can guess what you really want- predictive shopping," he explained.