Business leaders call for clearer AI leadership to avoid risk

Though businesses are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) or taking steps to include AI features in their business, there is a responsibility gap that threatens to undermine progress. Over 80% of executives acknowledge that leadership, governance, and workforce readiness are failing to keep pace with AI advancements—putting investment, security, and public trust at risk, according to a new study by NTT DATA.

More than 60% of C-suite executives have described the extent of the gap between innovation and responsibility as significant. Also, one in three in the C-suite says responsibility matters more than innovation.

“The enthusiasm for AI is undeniable, but our findings show that innovation without responsibility is a risk multiplier,” said Abhijit Dubey, chief executive officer, NTT DATA. He added that organisations need leadership-driven AI governance strategies to close this gap—before progress stalls and trust erodes.