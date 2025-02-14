Nilgiri Tahr: A sheep in goat’s clothing

CHENNAI: In a pioneering study conducted by researchers at the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC), the evolutionary history of the Nilgiri Tahr (Nilgiritragus hylocrius) has been examined at the molecular level for the first time. The research, which analysed the mitochondrial genome of three tahr species, revealed surprising insights. While the Arabian and Himalayan tahrs share closer genetic ties with goats (Capra), the Nilgiri Tahr is more closely related to sheep (Ovis). This revelation challenges conventional taxonomic classification and sheds light on the evolutionary divergence that took place over millions of years.

According to the study, the tahr lineage emerged from a common ancestor approximately 11.5 million years ago (MYA). The Arabian Tahr (Arabitragus jayakari) was the first to diverge around 5.5 MYA, followed by the Nilgiri Tahr at 4.5 MYA, and finally, the Himalayan Tahr (Hemitragus jemlahicus) around 3 MYA. The evolutionary split of sheep and goats occurred separately, with goats diverging from the common ancestor around 7.5 MYA and sheep around 4.5 MYA. Continental drift and environmental pressures likely contributed to these evolutionary adaptations, leading to distinct morphological and genetic traits among the species.

The study’s findings were presented during the annual conference of the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) by its senior research fellow R Madhumita. M G Ganesan, director, Project Nilgiri Tahr told TNIE: “The evolutionary biology of the Nilgiri Tahr is very much essential to understand the origin of the species, their genetic make up with other caprini species, long term sustainability of the tahr population, population genetics etc.”