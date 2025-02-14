Snowless winter pushing apple growers to debt in Himachal Pradesh

The lack of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has left apple growers in the lurch. Snowless and warmer winter conditions there increased fungal infection, forced growers to spend more on pesticides and reduced apple production in the state. The snowless winter trend that began three years ago, potentially pushed a whole lot of apple growers into a web of debt.

Data shows that snow and rainfall deficits in Himachal Pradesh have been between -58% and -90% in different districts since January 1, 2025. Snow helps apple orchards maintain adequate soil moisture and control pests, such as root-borer and other fungi, germs and pathogens. There are reports of small apple growers bringing snow from the higher reaches in the state in their traditional kilta basket on their backs to protect their plants.

A warmer winter with no snowfall led to premature bud break and early flowering, resulting in poor fruit setting, quality and reduced yield. “The absence of snowfall — white manure for apple growers — affected our investment,” said Jagat Singh, a traditional apple grower in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh who faced three consecutive snowless years. He claimed that 75% of his apple orchard comprising 700 trees died due to consecutive lesser or no snowfall and lack of other sources of irrigation.