Change in eating habits leading to rise in typhoid cases: Doctors

CHENNAI: What was once reported predominantly during the rainy season, typhoid fever cases are now being reported throughout the year nowadays. Eating food from eateries, poor hand hygiene, water contamination, and poor sanitation are the reasons for this change, say doctors. Typhoid is an endemic, infectious disease caused by salmonella typhi, usually through ingestion of contaminated food or water. The symptoms of typhoid are prolonged fever, headache, loss of appetite, nausea, constipation or diarrhoea, say doctors.

According to WHO, clinical severity varies and severe cases may lead to serious complications or even death. An estimated ninety lakh cases and 1.1 lakh typhoid-related deaths occur annually worldwide (2019 estimates).

A similar but less severe disease, paratyphoid fever, is caused by salmonella paratyphi, said Dr K Kolandaswamy, public health expert.