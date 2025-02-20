48% of Android users switched to iPhone: Counterpoint survey

NEW DELHI: A growing number of Samsung and Google users seem to be switching to iPhones, according to a survey by Counterpoint Research. It found nearly 48% of iPhone owners had previously owned an Android phone. As a result, brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo are integrating advanced AI features and high-end specifications to differentiate themselves in the premium segment. “With an increasing influx of switchers from premium Android phones, brands like Samsung and Google are facing significant losses. If this trend continues over the next two years, Samsung may experience a shift in its S-series base,” reads the study.

AI features in premium devices

In order to stay competitive, both Samsung and Google have integrated advanced AI features into their devices. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series boasts AI-driven capabilities such as text translation and summarisation, image creation, and enhanced Circle and Search features. These innovations, alongside other AI-powered enhancements, highlight the potential of future smartphones.

Similarly, Google’s Pixel 9 introduces several key upgrades, including brighter displays, improved cameras, exclusive AI functionalities, better overall performance, and a larger battery—all wrapped in a design that feels both innovative and familiar. With the deep integration of Google's Gemini AI, the Pixel 9 stands as one of the first smartphones to fully embrace AI-powered technology, positioning itself at the forefront of the next generation of smart devices.