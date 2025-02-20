48% of Android users switched to iPhone: Counterpoint survey

NEW DELHI: A growing number of Samsung and Google users seem to be switching to iPhones, according to a survey by Counterpoint Research. It found nearly 48% of iPhone owners had previously owned an Android phone. As a result, brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo are integrating advanced AI features and high-end specifications to differentiate themselves in the premium segment. “With an increasing influx of switchers from premium Android phones, brands like Samsung and Google are facing significant losses. If this trend continues over the next two years, Samsung may experience a shift in its S-series base,” reads the study.
AI features in premium devices
In order to stay competitive, both Samsung and Google have integrated advanced AI features into their devices. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series boasts AI-driven capabilities such as text translation and summarisation, image creation, and enhanced Circle and Search features. These innovations, alongside other AI-powered enhancements, highlight the potential of future smartphones.
Similarly, Google’s Pixel 9 introduces several key upgrades, including brighter displays, improved cameras, exclusive AI functionalities, better overall performance, and a larger battery—all wrapped in a design that feels both innovative and familiar. With the deep integration of Google's Gemini AI, the Pixel 9 stands as one of the first smartphones to fully embrace AI-powered technology, positioning itself at the forefront of the next generation of smart devices.
Other study insights
The firm, which conducted a comprehensive smartphone survey across four key Apple markets—the US, China, the UK, and India—surveying 4,000 participants, also discovered that Pro iPhone users, such as those with the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, are likely to replace their devices more quickly than base iPhone users. According to the survey, Pro users tend to keep their phones for an average of 2.75 years, while non-Pro users hold on to their devices for 3.15 years.
Another key takeaway from the study is that premiumisation is one of the main factors driving the iPhone’s increasing revenue share year over year. This trend is expected to persist over the next 2-3 years, particularly in India and Southeast Asia. Among Pro model owners, 45% describe themselves as innovators, eager to purchase Apple’s latest technology as soon as it becomes available. Additionally, 25% identify as early adopters and opinion leaders, further explaining why Pro model users are increasingly opting for more frequent upgrades.
A key finding is that, as iPhone users become more familiar with Apple devices after multiple upgrades, they are more likely to switch to a Pro version, seeking to stay ahead on the Apple experience curve and gain access to the latest features faster.
With the growing popularity of Pro models across key markets, the supply of Pro series devices in secondary markets is expected to rise over the next two to three years, providing relief to the global refurbishment sector, which has been facing supply challenges.