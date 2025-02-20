Apple unveils iPhone 16e: Affordable luxury with a twist

NEW DELHI: Apple has launched the iPhone 16e, an ‘affordable’ device with a starting price Rs 59,900. This new addition is a more budget-friendly option compared to the iPhone 16 series, where the base 128GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900.

The iPhone 16e boasts significant upgrades, justifying the price difference. The device features a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, up from the 4.7-inch LCD on the iPhone SE 3. It also comes equipped with the latest A18 chip, enhancing performance and efficiency. In terms of camera capabilities, the iPhone 16e has a 48-megapixel main camera, a notable improvement over its predecessor. Additionally, the device now uses FaceID instead of the physical TouchID button, providing advanced biometric security.

Furthermore, the iPhone 16e is the most affordable iPhone to feature Apple Intelligence, exclusive features that were previously only available on higher-end models. This makes it an attractive option for those seeking a high-end device without breaking the bank.

Made in India

Apple announced that the iPhone 16e is being assembled in India from the outset, catering to both domestic consumers and international exports. With this launch, Apple has now localized production for its entire iPhone 16 series. The company has already been manufacturing previous models, including the base versions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13, through its contract partners in India.