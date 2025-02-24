Fatty liver cases higher in urban regions

The liver, essential for detoxifying the body and aiding digestion, can be damaged by excess fat accumulation, leading to inflammation, liver fibrosis, and eventually cirrhosis if untreated. While liver conditions were once linked to alcohol use, even non-drinkers can develop non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
In India, NAFLD is on the rise, affecting 9-32% of the population, with higher rates in urban areas due to sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, and rising obesity. NAFLD can range from simple fat accumulation (simple fatty liver) to more severe forms like non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which can cause liver damage, failure, diabetes, and heart disease if unmanaged.
“A decade ago, cirrhosis was largely alcohol-related and more common in males. Now, half of the patients are women,” said Dr Murali Krishnan M, consultant gastroenterologist at Malappuram District Hospital, who leads the first fatty liver screening clinic in a district hospital in the country.
NAFLD often goes unnoticed early on, with symptoms like fatigue and abdominal discomfort appearing only after significant damage. “Fatty liver disease is now a leading cause of cirrhosis, and liver transplant is the only solution once cirrhosis develops,” says Dr Krishnan.
The good news is that NAFLD can be detected early through blood tests, ultrasound, and liver biopsy, allowing for timely intervention. Regular health check-ups are recommended for those at risk, such as individuals with obesity or diabetes.
Health experts stress the importance of government, NGOs, and hospitals launching awareness campaigns on NAFLD, its risk factors, and the need for a healthy lifestyle. Screening programmes for at-risk groups, such as those with obesity or diabetes, can help with early detection.