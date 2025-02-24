Fatty liver cases higher in urban regions

The liver, essential for detoxifying the body and aiding digestion, can be damaged by excess fat accumulation, leading to inflammation, liver fibrosis, and eventually cirrhosis if untreated. While liver conditions were once linked to alcohol use, even non-drinkers can develop non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

In India, NAFLD is on the rise, affecting 9-32% of the population, with higher rates in urban areas due to sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, and rising obesity. NAFLD can range from simple fat accumulation (simple fatty liver) to more severe forms like non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which can cause liver damage, failure, diabetes, and heart disease if unmanaged.

“A decade ago, cirrhosis was largely alcohol-related and more common in males. Now, half of the patients are women,” said Dr Murali Krishnan M, consultant gastroenterologist at Malappuram District Hospital, who leads the first fatty liver screening clinic in a district hospital in the country.