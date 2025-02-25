2024 YR4: A wanderer in earth's path

The asteroid made a close approach to Earth at a distance of 8,28,800 km on December 25, 2024, two days before its discovery, and is now moving away. Its next close approach will take place on December 17, 2028. From early April 2025 to June 2028, YR4 is expected to be too distant for ground-based telescopes to observe. However, space-based infrared telescopes could continue monitoring it during this period; the James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to observe it between March and May, this year.

“If the asteroid entered the atmosphere over a populated region, an airburst of an object on the smaller side of the size range, about 130-200 feet could shatter windows or cause minor structural damage across a city. An asteroid about 300 feet in size, which is much less likely, could cause more severe damage, potentially collapsing residential structures across a city and shattering windows across larger regions,” NASA further explains.

However, as of February 24, the impact probability of YR4 with Earth is 0.0017%, which puts our planet in the ‘No Hazard’ zone. “... as more observations of the asteroid were collected, and as that data was added to its orbit calculations, 2024 YR4 was deemed to have no significant chance of Earth impact in 2032 and beyond,” NASA reiterates.

“The NASA JPL Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) now lists the 2024 YR4 impact probability as 0.00005 (0.005%) or 1-in-20,000 for its passage by Earth in 2032,” Richard Binzel, Professor of Planetary Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and creator of the Torino scale was quoted as telling Space.com.

The fears of asteroid YR4 impacting the Earth made scientists, especially at NASA, ESA and ROSCOSMOS, scramble for solutions, an approach followed for years. The field of planetary defence has gained significant attention in recent years, especially after events such as the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor explosion in Russia, which was caused by a relatively small asteroid entering the Earth’s atmosphere. While YR4 is not considered to be a significant threat at present, its orbit could change over time due to gravitational interactions with other bodies in the Solar System. Small perturbations in its path could, in theory, lead to a more direct trajectory toward Earth.