Singapore's Changi Airport unveils a new Fit&Fun Zone at T2

In the Pink Zone, visitors can test their strength by pulling weighted levers ranging from two to eight kilograms, with glowing light spheres responding dynamically to each movement. Meanwhile, the Yellow Zone invites travellers to bounce on interactive trampolines that trigger music with every jump, turning a simple activity into a lively, rhythmic experience. The final challenge awaits in the Blue Zone, where a rope maze encourages agility and playful exploration. Open to all passengers 24/7, the Fit&Fun Zone offers an engaging alternative to passive waiting. Located near Dreamscape and accessible via escalators to Level 3, it ensures that whether travellers seek calm or a burst of activity, Changi Airport delivers in delightful ways.