Companies use 'responsible AI' to protect brand: Report

It points out that the opposite is also true. "When responsible AI is not well-established in a company, brand value can be quickly destroyed with its misuse," it said. The survey respondents estimated that a single major, AI-related incident would, on average, erase 24% of the value of their firm’s market capitalisation.

Of the companies surveyed, 42% already devote more than 10% of their overall AI budget to responsible AI initiatives. A growing number of companies are prioritising responsible AI and are spending accordingly.

Accenture also found in its study that companies across APAC including India are accelerating AI adoption to drive productivity and revenue growth, and 9 out of 10 organisations plan to use agentic AI models in the next three years.

"As businesses across APAC deal with change and disruption, they recognise that success lies in embracing flexibility and finding new sources of efficiency and growth by using technology. They have increased their investments in AI, but the majority are finding it difficult to extract the right value from this investment. To effectively scale AI, particularly generative and agentic AI, businesses need to invest in building trust among their people and their customers, ensure they have the right data foundation, and operationalise responsible AI. That’s the only way of creating long term, sustainable value," said Ryoji Sekido, Co-CEO of APAC and CEO of Asia Oceania, Accenture.