Tablets are back in demand as sales soar 43% in 2024

NEW DELHI: India shipped 5.73 million tablet units (including detachable and slate tablets) in 2024, marking a 42.8% year-over-year (YoY) increase, according to an IDC report. The growth in tablet sales can be attributed to improvements in Android tablets, including better cameras, software updates, and enhanced app integration. As a result, these tablets are becoming the preferred choice for light productivity tasks and entertainment, attracting a segment of PC buyers. The report also highlighted that the detachable tablets (with a keyboard that can be removed or attached) and slate tablets (touch-screen tablets without a detachable keyboard) grew 30% and 47.2% YoY, respectively.

However, the market experienced a 17% YoY decline in Q4 2024 due to delays in some government-related deals.

The Consumer segment saw a 19.2% YoY growth in 2024, driven by strong eTailer (online retailer) promotions, discounts, and cashback offers. Samsung led the eTailer channel in 2024, capturing a 24.4% market share. The Commercial segment grew 69.7% with a remarkable 104.5% growth in the Education segment, driven by increased government-funded education projects, despite a 9.9% decline in the Very Large Business segment.