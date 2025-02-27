Tablets are back in demand as sales soar 43% in 2024

NEW DELHI: India shipped 5.73 million tablet units (including detachable and slate tablets) in 2024, marking a 42.8% year-over-year (YoY) increase, according to an IDC report. The growth in tablet sales can be attributed to improvements in Android tablets, including better cameras, software updates, and enhanced app integration. As a result, these tablets are becoming the preferred choice for light productivity tasks and entertainment, attracting a segment of PC buyers. The report also highlighted that the detachable tablets (with a keyboard that can be removed or attached) and slate tablets (touch-screen tablets without a detachable keyboard) grew 30% and 47.2% YoY, respectively.
However, the market experienced a 17% YoY decline in Q4 2024 due to delays in some government-related deals.
The Consumer segment saw a 19.2% YoY growth in 2024, driven by strong eTailer (online retailer) promotions, discounts, and cashback offers. Samsung led the eTailer channel in 2024, capturing a 24.4% market share. The Commercial segment grew 69.7% with a remarkable 104.5% growth in the Education segment, driven by increased government-funded education projects, despite a 9.9% decline in the Very Large Business segment.
Rising prices
Even though more than 60% of tablet shipments were entry-level models (priced under $300), the average price of tablets in the consumer market went up from $309 in 2023 to $336 in 2024. As the cost of components for laptops rises, making laptops more expensive, tablets are becoming a more appealing choice for customers.
“The commercial tablet continues to remain as a popular computing device in several big-ticket manifesto deals. The acceptance of tablets in verticals such as FMCG, hospitality, BFSI, etc., is also on the rise as it is seen as a portable productivity device,” said Bharath Shenoy, research manager, devices research, IDC
Market Share
Samsung
Samsung continued to lead the market in 2024, capturing a 42.6% share. The company led both the commercial and consumer segments, with shares of 51.1% and 32.1%, respectively. In Q4 2024, Samsung maintained a commanding 35.5% share, driven by its strong presence in public sector education projects, aggressive marketing efforts across consumer channels, and substantial inventory push during online sales.
Acer Group
Acer Group ranked second in 2024, with an 18.7% market share. The company excelled in the commercial segment, securing a 32.8% share thanks to its success in several key government and education deals. Acer held an 8.9% share in Q4 2024.
Apple
Apple secured third place with an 11% market share in 2024. The company performed well in both the commercial and consumer segments, growing by 45.3% YoY in the commercial space and 4.7% YoY in the consumer space. Its commercial growth was driven by increased adoption of iPads by senior management in enterprises, government ministries, and FMCG companies. Apple held an 18.1% share in Q4 2024.
Lenovo
Lenovo held the fourth spot in 2024 with a 9% market share. The consumer segment saw solid 18.6% YoY growth, driven by strong demand for its models priced between $150 and $250, particularly in the eTailer channel. Lenovo held a 12.5% share in Q4 2024.
Xiaomi
Xiaomi also ranked fourth, with a 9% share and impressive 101.7% YoY growth. This growth was driven by strong shipments in 3Q24, capturing 27.3% of the total consumer market. Xiaomi’s strategy of focusing on both offline and eTailer channels and frequent product launches contributed significantly to this growth. Xiaomi held a 10.5% share in Q4 2024.