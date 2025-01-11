Global water cycle disrupted in 2024, reveals report

VIZAG: With over 8,700 deaths, 40 million people displaced, and economic losses exceeding $550 billion, climate change significantly disrupted the global water cycle last year, according to the 2024 Global Water Monitor Report. The report detailed how rising temperatures, extreme weather patterns, and climate-induced phenomena caused widespread devastation across continents.

The report identified flash floods, river floods, droughts, tropical cyclones, and landslides as the most damaging water-related disasters of 2024. Events such as flooding in Afghanistan-Pakistan, severe flooding in East Africa, Rio Grande do Sul floods in Brazil, and the Amazon basin’s drought and bushfires were directly attributed to climate change impacts.

It included Wayanad ‘s catastrophic landslides triggered by relentless monsoon rains between July 29 and 30. Heavy rainfall of up to 409 mm in 24 hours caused massive slope collapses in the fragile Western Ghats. It resulted in over 375 fatalities, 250 people reported missing, and the displacement of more than 10,000 residents.

The Kerala government estimated damages at $140 million, with over 4,500 houses destroyed. The landslides also devastated coffee and spice plantations, affecting thousands of livelihoods. The report highlighted that anthropogenic factors, such as deforestation, unregulated construction, and quarrying, exacerbated the disaster.

Last year recorded the highest average land temperatures globally, with unprecedented frequency of record-warm months since 1979. Thirty-four nations reported record-high annual maximum temperatures, while annual minimum temperatures also increased, particularly in tropical regions.