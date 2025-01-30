Let love overflow

KARNATAKA

Jog Falls, located on the Sharavati River in the Siddapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka, is one of the most spectacular waterfalls in India. Its viewpoint lies in Kargal town, situated in the Shimoga district. As the second-highest plunge waterfall in India, Jog Falls is known for its segmented structure, with water cascading in distinct parts. The falls’ dramatic appearance varies with the season, as they rely heavily on rainfall to maintain their grandeur. Jog Falls is a popular tourist destination and holds notable rankings in the global waterfall community. It is ranked 36th among free-falling waterfalls, 490th in total height and 128th among single-drop waterfalls worldwide, according to the waterfall database. The area around Jog Falls is also rich in natural attractions, with Shimoga being nearby and the Malnad region offering a diverse array of options. Visitors can explore the Sakrebyle Elephant Camp, various dams and serene water bodies, making the region an ideal spot for a romantic and adventurous getaway. Whether you’re interested in nature, wildlife or simply soaking in the beauty of the landscape, the surrounding area offers a wide variety of experiences. Stay at Hotel Mayura Gersoppa Jogfalls for the best view of the falls.