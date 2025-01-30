Let love overflow

VALENTINE’S Day is just around the corner, so if you haven’t planned anything yet, now’s the perfect time to start! We highlight three stunning waterfall destinations that offer luxurious getaways and plenty of activities beyond simply admiring the falls. These locations not only feature breathtaking cascades but also provide romantic date options, often with scenic views of the rapids to set the perfect atmosphere. Whether you want to focus on the waterfall or explore all the activities nearby, these destinations promise a memorable experience for you and your loved one, on a special getaway
MEGHALAYA
Nohkalikai Falls, standing as India’s tallest plunge waterfall, cascades down 340 metres (1,115 feet) in the lush region of Meghalaya, near Cherapunji, now called Sohra. Sohra is known as one of the wettest places on Earth, contributing to the falls’ impressive water flow. The falls are primarily fed by rainwater collected from a small plateau at the summit, with the water flow reducing during the dry months from December to February. Beneath the falls lies a plunge pool with a unique, vibrant green hue. Sohra itself is a charming destination, offering an array of cosy eateries and scenic views. However, for a wider range of experiences, Shillong, located 60 km away, makes for an excellent base. The city boasts vibrant cafés, bustling parks, lively bazaars and various cultural attractions, catering to curious travellers. For those interested in exploring more, nearby Mawsmai Cave, just 12 kms away, offers an intriguing adventure. Additionally, the region’s stunning landscapes and natural beauty can be enjoyed at other accessible spots within an hour’s distance. Stay at Courtyard Shillong, Police Bazaar
KARNATAKA
Jog Falls, located on the Sharavati River in the Siddapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka, is one of the most spectacular waterfalls in India. Its viewpoint lies in Kargal town, situated in the Shimoga district. As the second-highest plunge waterfall in India, Jog Falls is known for its segmented structure, with water cascading in distinct parts. The falls’ dramatic appearance varies with the season, as they rely heavily on rainfall to maintain their grandeur. Jog Falls is a popular tourist destination and holds notable rankings in the global waterfall community. It is ranked 36th among free-falling waterfalls, 490th in total height and 128th among single-drop waterfalls worldwide, according to the waterfall database. The area around Jog Falls is also rich in natural attractions, with Shimoga being nearby and the Malnad region offering a diverse array of options. Visitors can explore the Sakrebyle Elephant Camp, various dams and serene water bodies, making the region an ideal spot for a romantic and adventurous getaway. Whether you’re interested in nature, wildlife or simply soaking in the beauty of the landscape, the surrounding area offers a wide variety of experiences. Stay at Hotel Mayura Gersoppa Jogfalls for the best view of the falls.
KERALA
Athirapally Falls, located on the Chalakudy River in Kerala, straddles the border between Kuttampuzha panchayat in Aluva taluk, Ernakulam district and Athirapilly panchayat in Chalakudy taluk, Thrissur district. Originating from the Western Ghats, near the Sholayar ranges, the falls stand at an impressive height of 81.5 feet, making it the largest waterfall in Kerala. Known for its scenic beauty, Athirapally has featured in several popular films, including Raavanan (2010) and Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000). Just a short drive from here is the Vazhachal Falls, nestled within lush forests that are home to numerous endangered and endemic species of flora and fauna. The region offers a peaceful escape into nature, with its cascading waters and rich biodiversity. Stay at Rainforest Athirapally for the best views of the falls.