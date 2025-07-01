Beyond dark spots: Your face cream may be reason for mood swings

When a 22-year-old woman arrived at ESIC Model Hospital in Bengaluru with suicidal thoughts, doctors initially suspected a psychiatric condition. But what emerged instead was a lesser-known trigger — her skincare which included a topical steroid cream she had been using on her face. Not prescribed by a physician and purchased over the counter, the cream was meant to treat mild pigmentation. Doctors, however, found that the continuous, unsupervised application had disrupted her body’s hormonal balance.

When she suddenly stopped using the cream, she experienced severe withdrawal — not only skin flare-ups, but also intense anxiety, mood swings, and emotional instability. Her suicidal thoughts, doctors explained, were a direct result of the neurochemical and psychological effects of long-term steroid misuse.

Dermatologists lately are reporting a disturbing rise in mental health issues linked to the misuse of topical steroid creams. These creams, designed for short-term treatment of conditions like eczema or dermatitis under medical supervision, are now being widely used — and abused — by young individuals looking for quick fixes to their skin problems like acne and dark spots.

Often influenced by social media beauty trends and self-proclaimed skincare influencers, people, particularly between the ages of 18 to 25, are applying these products without understanding their strength or side effects. As a result, doctors are now seeing more patients who not only have damaged skin but are also suffering from anxiety disorders, panic attacks, and even suicidal thoughts — all triggered by their dependence on topical steroids.

What is topical steroid abuse?

Topical steroids are anti-inflammatory creams that contain ingredients like hydrocortisone, betamethasone, or clobetasol. While effective in calming down inflammation, they are meant for short, targeted use — typically prescribed by a doctor. However, when used frequently or on sensitive areas like the face, they can disrupt the skin’s natural barrier, thin the skin, and make it more prone to infections and irritation. This condition is referred to as Topical Steroid Dependent or Damaged Face (TSDF).

“Once the skin becomes accustomed to these steroids, stopping them can cause painful withdrawal symptoms — redness, burning, itching, and severe flare-ups,” Dr Girish MS, senior specialist and head of dermatology at ESIC Model Hospital, explained. “In many cases, patients get trapped in a cycle of applying more steroids to calm the symptoms, only to worsen the damage over time.”

Emotional and psychological damage

The damage isn’t just skin deep. Prolonged use of topical steroids can affect the body’s natural hormone levels, sometimes leading to mood disturbances like anxiety, emotional instability, and depression. In extreme cases, patients experience panic attacks or suicidal thoughts.

“Even small changes in appearance can trigger overwhelming fear and panic in these patients. They start anticipating flare-ups, avoid going out, lose sleep, and feel trapped in a cycle of worry and shame. It becomes a mental health crisis,” Dr Girish added.

Hidden dangers

In addition to the visible flare-ups, steroids can mask underlying conditions. For instance, they may temporarily clear acne or rashes, but the root cause remains untreated — and sometimes worsens. In severe misuse, the steroid may even be absorbed into the bloodstream, potentially leading to Cushing’s syndrome — a serious hormonal disorder marked by weight gain, mood swings, and other systemic symptoms.

“We are now seeing cases where inappropriate skincare use leads not just to skin damage, but to deep emotional trauma,” says Dr Rashmi Sriram, consultant dermatologist at Fortis Hospital. “Many patients come in after months of using over-the-counter products suggested by influencers, not realising the creams contain strong steroids.”

Why social media makes it worse

Part of the problem, doctors say, lies in the DIY skincare trend promoted on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Many individuals pick up creams based on viral posts without checking the ingredients or understanding their suitability for their skin type. The promise of instant fairness or acne-free skin becomes a trap.

How to identify topical steroids

If you’re unsure whether a skincare cream contains steroids, here are some red flags -