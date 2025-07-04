Stereotyping wildlife crime must stop

Questionable validity of executive action

At the outset, the alerts by WCCB and MP PCCF do not specify the legal basis of their authority to pass such measures for surveillance. The Wildlife Protection Act, 1973 (WPA) mandates the requirement of ‘reasonable ground’ of the commission of a crime by a person before conducting any search, seizure or arrest. On the contrary, the alerts do not lay out any reasonable ground. They only mention individual cases from years ago (in the national memo of the WCCB) and name these communities, which is opposite to the purview of WPA.

Further, it favours intrusive surveillance and prejudicial treatment against the tribals. It has put alleged hunting or nomadic communities subject to surveillance just on the basis of their caste/community is prima facie contrary to these legal standards. The alerts are against the right to privacy for being disproportional, without legitimate state interest and devoid of any legal basis.

Recently, the Supreme Court in the cases of Sukanya Shantha vs. Union of India and in Amanatullah Khan vs. The Commissioner of Police took note of the stereotyping and selective targeting of formerly criminalised Vimukta communities. It strongly directed the necessity of preventive measures to safeguard such communities from being subjected to inexcusable targeting or prejudicial treatment.

Legacy of manufacturing criminality in the forests

As mentioned, there is an uncanny similarity between the alerts and the caste-colonial Criminal Tribes Act, 1871. The erstwhile act classified around 200 Nomadic & Semi Nomadic Tribes as hereditary & habitual criminals addicted to ‘systematic commission of crime’. The legislation gave blanket powers to the executive to arbitrarily classify communities, put them under surveillance and restrict their movement by forcing them to reside in settlements created by the government. Dominant caste ‘village headmen’ were given the power to monitor and inform about the movements of these tribes/communities. The law effectively laid the ground for ‘modern’ surveillance infrastructure where detailed registers were maintained to monitor the movements of these communities branded as criminals. Even though the law was repealed in 1952, many laws about repeat offenders have kept the main idea of the CTA alive and relevant today.