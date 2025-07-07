Myth: Breast cancer only affects middle-aged or older women

Fact: Postmenopausal ladies are at more risk of developing breast cancer. However, we are seeing an increase in the number of young women in their 30s and40s also developing an aggressive breast cancer variant called triple negative type.

Myth: One will develop breast cancer only if there is family history

Fact: Majority of breast cancer occurs in those without any family history. Risk increases in those whose first degree relatives (mother, siblings, children) develop breast cancer, particularly at a young age. Genetic predisposition like BRCA also increases risk, although it's rare, less than a percentage.

Myth: Breast pain is the symptoms of breast cancer

Fact: In the early stage, most breast cancers are painless. Only once they grow and invade surrounding muscles or nerves do they cause pain.

Myth: Breast lumps are breast cancers

Fact: In young women, hormonal changes can lead to development of fibrocystic disease, which is common and not cancerous. In such lumps they feel engorgement and pain during some days of the menstrual cycle. An ultrasound will help to differentiate these lumps from cancer.

Myth: Men do not get breast cancer

Fact: One per cent of all breast cancers occur in men. Unfortunately they are more aggressive than those in women, as they come at a late stage. Irrespective of gender, a persistent, growing swelling needs evaluation.

(Dr Arun Warrier is a senior consultant, medical oncologist, Aster Medcity)