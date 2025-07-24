How to protect your devices during monsoons

It’s raining across the country, and while the rainy season brings cool weather and relief from the heat, it can also damage your electronic gadgets. Phones, laptops and tablets such as iPads are sensitive to water and moisture. A little care can go a long way in keeping your devices safe and in perfect condition.
Here’s how to protect them during the monsoon:
Keep your gadgets dry and covered
Always keep your phone, tablet or laptop safe from rain and humidity. If you’re going out, carry them in a waterproof bag or backpack. For extra safety, you can use zip-lock bags or waterproof pouches. These are inexpensive, easy to carry and can protect your device from water damage.
When indoors, don’t leave your gadgets near open windows or on damp surfaces. Rainwater can splash in and damage the screen or internal parts. Also, keep your gadgets away from kitchens or bathrooms, where steam and moisture are common.
What to do if your phone or gadget gets wet
If your phone, tablet or laptop gets wet; don’t panic—act quickly. First, turn off the device immediately. This helps prevent short-circuiting, which can damage the internal components. Do not press any buttons or try to check if it still works.
Next, remove the case, SIM card, memory card and any cables. Gently wipe the exterior with a soft, dry cloth. Be careful not to push water into any ports. Do not use a hair dryer, microwave or expose the device to direct sunlight, as excessive heat can cause further damage.
Place your gadget in a sealed bag or container with silica gel packets—these help absorb moisture. If you don’t have silica gel, dry rice can be used as a backup, though it’s less effective. Leave the device sealed for 24 to 48 hours.
Only turn it on once you are sure it’s completely dry. Never charge a wet device, as this could cause serious damage. If the device still doesn’t work, take it to a service center. Acting quickly and carefully can often save your device. It’s always better to be cautious and patient after a gadget gets wet.
Avoid charging wet devices
Never charge a phone, tablet or laptop that has been exposed to moisture. Charging a wet device can cause short circuit or permanent damage. If your phone feels damp or you think water may have entered the charging port, wait until it’s completely dry before plugging it in.
Also, during the rainy season, power cuts and voltage spikes are common. It’s a good idea to use a surge protector or a UPS when charging your devices to protect them from sudden power surges.
Clean and store gadgets safely
Check your gadgets regularly during the rainy season. Wipe them gently with a soft,dry cloth to remove dust or moisture. Pay special attention to charging ports, headphone jacks, and buttons. Do not use sharp objects or try to poke inside the ports.
When not in use, store your devices in a cool, dry place. Avoid keeping them in plastic bags for long periods, as this can trap moisture inside. A well-ventilated drawer or cabinet is a better option.