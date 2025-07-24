How to protect your devices during monsoons

It’s raining across the country, and while the rainy season brings cool weather and relief from the heat, it can also damage your electronic gadgets. Phones, laptops and tablets such as iPads are sensitive to water and moisture. A little care can go a long way in keeping your devices safe and in perfect condition.

Here’s how to protect them during the monsoon:

Keep your gadgets dry and covered

Always keep your phone, tablet or laptop safe from rain and humidity. If you’re going out, carry them in a waterproof bag or backpack. For extra safety, you can use zip-lock bags or waterproof pouches. These are inexpensive, easy to carry and can protect your device from water damage.

When indoors, don’t leave your gadgets near open windows or on damp surfaces. Rainwater can splash in and damage the screen or internal parts. Also, keep your gadgets away from kitchens or bathrooms, where steam and moisture are common.