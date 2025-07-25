Plastics in our blood: UN treaty must tackle health fallout

Microplastics and nanoplastics, formed from the breakdown of larger plastics or intentionally added to consumer goods, have been detected in human lungs, blood, kidneys, placenta, and even brain tissue. These particles often carry a toxic cocktail of chemicals, many of which are endocrine disruptors capable of interfering with hormonal and immune systems. "These chemicals interfere with hormonal systems and have been linked to chronic diseases," said Dr Woodruff.

Plastics are composed of more than 16,000 chemicals, with over 4,200 known to be hazardous. Many of these include substances like phthalates, bisphenols, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to cancer, infertility, neurodevelopmental harm, and endocrine disruption. Alarmingly, the vast majority of chemicals used in plastics have no publicly available hazard data, raising concerns among health professionals and environmental advocates.

Despite this growing body of evidence, health considerations have not featured prominently in the current draft of the UN plastics treaty. "The treaty must focus on plastics as a toxic material—not just as waste," said Beeler. “Otherwise, we’re just managing symptoms while ignoring the disease.”

According to the World Health Organization, approximately one in four global deaths are attributable to environmental causes including pollution and toxic chemicals, a burden that falls disproportionately on low and middle-income countries. Yet plastic production—driven largely by fossil fuels—is projected to triple by 2060, further aggravating the crisis. Each stage of the plastic lifecycle—from oil extraction and manufacturing to open-air incineration—releases harmful emissions and pollutants into the environment.

Health disparities linked to plastics are also deeply intertwined with environmental justice issues. Tianna Shaw-Wakeman, Environmental Justice Program Lead at Black Women for Wellness in Los Angeles, explained how plastics and fossil fuel industries continue to harm marginalized communities. “The community that I serve in South Los Angeles is home to the largest urban oil field in the United States. Active neighbourhood drilling operations cause respiratory and reproductive health harm,” she said. “Oil companies know gasoline demand is declining, so they’re shifting to plastics to survive. That proliferation is fuelling both pollution and climate change.”