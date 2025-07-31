Apple and Vivo lead India’s smartphone market in Q2

Apple remained one of the top players in India's smartphone market, increasing its value share to 23 percent during the April–June 2025 period, according to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly India Smartphone Tracker. This marks a six percent jump from Q2 2024, highlighting Apple’s growing presence in the premium segment in the country. The US tech giant solidified its position through strong sales of the iPhone 16 series, aggressive trade-in programs and attractive EMI offers.

Samsung also held a 23 percent market share by value, though this represented a slight one percent decline compared to Q2 2024. Meanwhile, Chinese brand Vivo maintained a steady 15 percent share, while Oppo dropped to 10 percent, down by one percent. Realme saw a decline to six percent in volume share (down two percent) and four percent in value share (also down two percent).



In terms of volume (units shipped), Vivo emerged as the market leader with a 20 percent share, up three percent YoY. Samsung followed with 16 percent (down one percent), and Oppo ranked third with 13 percent, marking a two percent rise. Realme and Xiaomi held 10 percent and eight percent of the volume share, respectively.